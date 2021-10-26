Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy Declare Second Floating Offshore Wind Farm in Italy

Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy are filing, on behalf of the company Odra Energia, the documentation required to start the authorization process for a floating offshore wind farm off the southern coast of the province of Lecce.

Similar to the first project off the coast of Brindisi, Kailia Energia, the project developers behind Odra Energia are beginning a voluntary preliminary consultation process aimed at providing a better understanding of the scope of the environmental impact study which will be carried out.

A request for the maritime concession will also be filed with the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Port System Authority of the Southern Adriatic Sea.

The maximum installed capacity envisaged for the Odra Energia project is around 1.3 GW. The estimated annual production is about 4 TWh. The Odra Energia project also proposes a collaborative and value-sharing approach with the communities in Puglia located near the proposed wind farm.