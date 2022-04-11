Falck, BlueFloat Sign Additional Agreements for ScotWind Offshore Wind Projects

The Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy partnership participating in the current ScotWind offshore leasing round has signed option agreements on its two successful bids. The site east of Aberdeen in Plan Option E1 will be known as Bellrock with the site north of Fraserburgh in Plan Option NE6 called Broadshore.

The Falck Renewables, Bluefloat Energy and Ørsted consortium have also jointly signed an option agreement on a site east of Caithness in Plan Option N3, which will be known as Stromar.

Together the three areas could accommodate a total of approximately 3 GW of offshore wind capacity, with the projects scheduled to be operational by the end of the decade, subject to securing consent, commercial arrangements and grid connections.

The successful bids combined plans to build a skilled workforce and boost the Scottish supply chain, developing Scotland as a global hub for floating offshore wind technology, along with establishing a new model to ensure communities benefit from offshore wind.

“We are delighted to have signed the option agreements and now move on to delivering floating offshore wind developments at a scale which will really make a difference to Scotland,” says Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy. “The Scottish coastline offers huge potential, and we look forward to using our expertise to provide the clean energy which will be crucial to a net zero future for Scotland.”

“These offshore wind projects will have a hugely positive impact in Scotland, something we have always been passionate about over our more than 15 years delivering onshore wind in Scotland,” states Richard Dibley, managing director of Falck Renewables Wind Ltd. “They will create jobs, strengthen local supply chains, generate economic benefit and help to empower communities as we forge ahead and turn our plans into reality.”

As part of the preparatory work to deliver the projects, research will be carried out with the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) to investigate the potential effects of floating offshore wind developments on the marine environment. Projects under discussion will examine how fishing interests and offshore wind can work together and study the interaction of fish, marine mammals and seabirds with floating offshore wind farms.

Work has already begun with community ownership experts Energy4All on a new framework which will allow residents of Scotland and Scottish communities to share the financial benefits of the offshore wind energy projects the consortium plans to build in the future. A collaboration with Energy Skills Partnership Scotland to help train up a skilled workforce in time for construction to begin is also underway.