Fairwinds Landing to Bolster Virginia Offshore Wind Industry

Developers have broken ground on the Fairwinds Landing maritime operations and logistics center, located at Norfolk Southern Corp.’s Lambert’s Points Docks in Norfolk, Va.

The $100 million, 111-acre project, created to buoy the Hampton Roads’ offshore wind, defense and transportation industries, is being led by Fairwinds Landing LLC, a partnership between The Miller Group, Balicore Construction and Fairlead Integrated.

Fairwinds Landing’s Monitoring and Coordination Center (MCC), supporting offshore wind energy projects, will inhabit 7.5 acres of the site, which is across from Portsmouth Marine Terminal and enjoys deep-water access to the Elizabeth River. The MCC will provide more than 200 construction and engineering jobs and is slated for completion in 2025.

The MCC will include a more than 30,000-square-foot operations and maintenance center and a 17,000-square-foot warehouse. Dominion Energy Inc. will utilize the operations center as a home base for its $9.8 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project (CVOW), currently under development off the coast of Virginia Beach. Dominion will deploy more than 45 shore-based personnel and 60 vessel-based personnel to the offshore wind farm.

The MCC is intended to reinforce multiple aspects of the offshore wind supply chain, including manufacturing, fabrication and assembly; construction and marshaling; staging, maintenance and operations; in addition to maritime logistics and transportation. It also will feature 950 linear square feet of pier frontage for offshore wind support and crew vessels.

“Fairwinds Landing is proud to be the homeport for Dominion Energy’s operations and maintenance activities for their CVOW project,” says Jerry Miller, CEO of Fairwinds Landing and The Miller Group “The MCC development is integral to our strategic plan to transform the Fairwinds facility into a world-class marine logistics center. Robust port infrastructure is critical to the emerging offshore wind industry in the United States and will be a catalyst for economic growth in Hampton Roads.”