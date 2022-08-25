EverWind Green Fuel Project in Nova Scotia Is Getting Traction

EverWind Fuels Co. has signed memoranda of understanding with Membertou Development Corp. and Paq’tnkek’s Bayside Development Corp. to collaborate on EverWind’s Point Tupper project In Nova Scotia: a facility that will use certified green power from the Nova Scotia grid and onshore wind power to produce green hydrogen and convert it into green ammonia.

EverWind also announced separate agreements with both E.ON Hydrogen GmbH and Uniper Global Commodities for the import of up to 500,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia beginning in 2025.

“In Membertou, we want to be part of the solution,” says Chief Terry Paul, CEO of Membertou. “Securing clean energy for generations to come is both a strong moral decision, and one that supports economic reconciliation through a meaningful partnership with EverWind.”

“Paq’tnkek is the closest Mi’kmaq community to the proposed wind development for EverWind’s green hydrogen project, and by partnering as owners, it allows us to meet our goals of securing our economic independence and energy sovereignty,” adds Rose Paul, CEO of Bayside Development in Paq’tnkek.

EverWind founder and CEO, Trent Vichie, says working in partnership with the Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia has been part of his vision for the project from the beginning.

“With full respect that our project will operate and call home the unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq people, we are committed to learning stewardship practices and sharing opportunities for investment with our Mi’kmaq partners,” Vichie comments.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented on the project’s offtake agreements, noting that it is “an important step not only to strengthen our bilateral economic relations, but also for a future-oriented and sustainable energy supply.”