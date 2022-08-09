Evergy Signs Purchase Deal with Scout, Elawan for Persimmon Creek Wind Farm

Evergy has purchased the 199 MW Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in western Oklahoma for a purchase price of about $250 million from a partnership between Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy. The renewable energy from this wind farm will serve customers in the Evergy Missouri West service area.

“Evergy continues to tap into the Midwest’s affordable renewable energy resources to serve our customers,” says David Campbell, Evergy’s president and CEO. “Expanding our portfolio of renewable generation positions us to ensure customers receive the long-term benefits of these assets.”

Over the next 10 years, Evergy plans to add more than 3,500 MW of renewable energy and retire more than 1,900 MW of coal-based fossil generation. Evergy has set a goal of 70% carbon reduction by 2030 (relative to 2005 levels) and a target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. The company expects a combination of supportive energy policies and evolving technology to enable the net-zero goal.

“Evergy’s commitment to affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity drives our planning, and Persimmon Creek Wind Farm supports those three tenants,” Campbell adds. “This addition is part of our responsible transition to cleaner energy that includes maintaining a balanced mix of generation sources to ensure we reliably deliver the power our customers need.”

Persimmon Creek Wind Farm achieved commercial operation in 2018 with 80 General Electric turbines across 17,000 acres in Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties in Oklahoma.

The acquisition of Persimmon Creek Wind Farm, which is expected to close by early 2023, remains subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Evergy’s legal advisor on the transaction was Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP; Scout and Elawan’s legal advisor was McDermott Will & Emery LLP.