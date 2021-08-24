Eurowind Energy Enters the U.S. Market

Eurowind Energy A/S is stepping into the American market, and will potentially be ready to build in 2022.

“The American market is big and very different from what we know,” explains Jens Rasmussen, CEO at Eurowind Energy. “It is also commercially attractive for us. With the experience we have built up during the past 15 years, we believe that we now have the necessary competences and knowledge to become a central part of the U.S. market. Therefore, we have established a subsidiary company and will, in the months to come, establish an office location in California.”

Bo Schøler, who until now has been country manager for the Danish division at the headquarters in Hobro, Denmark, will be in charge of the American subsidiary as managing director.

Eurowind Energy has, through American subsidiary Eurowind Energy USA LLC, entered into a cooperation with a North American partner and a German partner, Wind Works Power. Eurowind Energy USA already has three projects under development, in cooperation with partners, consisting of three hybrid projects in California. In addition to this, Eurowind Energy USA cooperates with Wind Works Power concerning two solar projects in Texas with a total capacity of 330 MW with grid access.