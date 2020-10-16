European Energy Files for Permission to Build Two Offshore Wind Farms

European Energy has officially filed for permission to build its two Danish offshore wind farms known as Omø South and Jammerland Bay.

The announcement follows five months after the Danish Energy Agency greenlit the preliminary environmental impact assessments related to both projects. European Energy has already initiated technical inspections of the seabed at the project sites and is confident of the projects’ viability.

”I am very pleased that today we have officially requested permission to build our two offshore wind farms Omø South and Jammerland Bay,” says Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy. “We look forward to presenting our final design and choice of wind turbines before the end of 2021 in order to begin installation by 2023 with grid connection later that same year.”

The request by European Energy is in line with Danish authorities’ guidelines for the projects and should now lead to agreement on a final timeline together with the Danish Energy Agency. Prior to receiving building permission, European Energy will have to present a supplement to the environmental impact assessment presenting the final design scheme for the offshore wind farms.

European Energy first started the development of the projects in 2012.