ERM Buys Clean Energy Market Intel, Consulting and Advisory Firm RCG

Sustainability advisory firm ERM has acquired RCG (The Renewables Consulting Group), a global market intelligence, management consulting and technical advisory firm operating exclusively in the renewable energy sector.

ERM says the acquisition expands its capabilities to support clients across the lifecycle of large-scale renewable energy projects, from market intelligence and strategy development through to the development, construction, operations and decommissioning of projects. It also further strengthens the firm’s ability to advise clients on the purchase and sale of renewable energy assets and adds sector experience in offshore wind projects.

The team of RCG grows ERM’s 5,500-strong firm by approximately 60 experts, based in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. RCG’s leadership team joins the ERM partnership.

“With the acquisition of RCG, we are in an even stronger position to help our clients unlock the enormous potential of the clean energy revolution,” says Keryn James, CEO of ERM. “We warmly welcome the talented RCG team to the ERM Group.”

This is ERM’s sixth acquisition announced in 2021.