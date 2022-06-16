Equinor, Technip Join Forces to Develop Floating Wind Substructure Technology

Floating offshore wind developer Equinor and Technip Energies, a supplier of floating offshore wind substructures, are collaborating on the development of floating steel semi-substructures that aim to accelerate technology development for floating offshore wind, enabling cost reductions and developing local value opportunities.

“We see longer-term collaboration from an early phase as the next step within floating offshore wind development,” says Mette H. Ottøy, chief procurement officer at Equinor. “This will also enable us to identify and create opportunities for the local supply chain in the markets where we are present.”

“We’re excited about our collaboration with Technip Energies, which allows us to further leverage and develop our floating toolbox to customize locally adapted industrial solutions for future floating offshore wind projects,” states Beate Myking, senior vice president for renewables solutions at Equinor.

Equinor has developed a floating toolbox comprising of a set of design principles and solutions that are applicable across floating wind concepts that will enable more local content and industrial standardization. The company believes the way to commercialization of floating wind lies with technological development together with suppliers.

“We have already started to see early signs of value creation from this way of working in our early-phase floating wind projects in Southern Brittany in France and Firefly in South Korea,” adds Myking.

“We believe partnering is an essential step to reach net-zero. We are proud to enter this strategic partnership with Equinor, a long-lasting client with which we share a common vision and commitment: create a low-carbon future, said Laure Mandrou, senior vice president of the carbon-free solutions business line at Technip Energies.