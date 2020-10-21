Equinor Submits Bids to New York’s Second Offshore Wind Solicitation

Equinor, a European energy company, has submitted bids into New York’s second offshore wind solicitation.

Equinor submitted its proposals to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in response to the state’s most recent solicitation, requesting proposals for up to 2,500 MW of offshore wind and a multi-port infrastructure investment plan.

“The U.S. offshore wind industry is poised for expansion and we are passionate about creating substantial value in the New York market,” says Siri Espedal Kindem, president of Equinor Wind U.S. “These proposals include significant new benefits for New York – from workforce training, economic development and community benefits – alongside a tremendous amount of homegrown, renewable energy. We look forward to building on our collective success in New York together.”

Equinor has offered bids for two projects, Empire Wind Phase 2 and Beacon Wind, which together have the potential to generate more than 3,000 new jobs for New York. This latest announcement builds on the success of Empire Wind Phase 1, an 816 MW winning bid in 2019 that is currently under development, and further demonstrates the company’s position in the U.S. offshore wind industry and a major player in advancing New York’s ambitious renewable energy agenda.

Equinor plans to use the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal for construction activities and its operations and maintenance (O&M) base going forward. The proposals include plans for manufacturing offshore wind components upstate at the Port of Coeymans and the Port of Albany. In addition, Equinor is advancing efforts to address environmental justice and support disadvantaged communities, basing many of the project’s investments in these underserved communities.

New York State has a goal to secure 70% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030, and at least 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035. The state has indicated it will notify awards for the solicitation during Q4.

In September 2020, BP and Equinor announced that they have formed a strategic partnership for offshore wind in the U.S. and that BP will be a 50% non-operating partner in the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind assets on the U.S. East Coast. The transaction is expected to close in early 2021.

Details of Empire Wind project include:

Phase 1 & 2 are located in an 80,000-acre lease area that was acquired in 2017

Extends 15 to 30 miles southeast of Long Island

Covers water depths between 65 and 131 feet.

Details of Beacon Wind include:

Acquired in 2019, Beacon Wind is a 128,000-acre lease area

Located approximately 20 miles south of Massachusetts and 60 miles east of New York

Covers water depths between 120 and 200 feet

