Equinor Signs Five-Year Agreement with DORIS

DORIS, an energy engineering, advisory and project management firm headquartered in France, has been chosen by Equinor, a Norway-based international energy company, to provide owner’s engineering services under a five-year master services framework agreement for offshore wind and low-carbon projects. DORIS will provide its expertise in these energy industries to Equinor across its project portfolio.

DORIS will deliver services to Equinor across three central scopes: providing personnel through secondments; completing studies, reviews and verifications; and completing engineering scopes such as design and detailed engineering, procurement and project management.

In support of Equinor’s fixed and floating offshore wind projects, DORIS will draw upon its owner’s engineering track record, which is in excess of 6 GW and includes projects in the United Kingdom, Korea and the United States. In addition, the wider DORIS Group will utilize its 60 years of offshore experience to scale-up low-carbon energy production solutions for Equinor.

“DORIS is pleased to be awarded the framework agreement by Equinor,” says Andrew Baker, DORIS executive vice president of renewables. “With our established capability in owner’s engineering services, and depth of experience in offshore wind and low-carbon energies, we look forward to enabling a net zero future with Equinor.”