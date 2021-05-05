Equinor, Polenergia Enter Polish Offshore Wind Market

Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) has awarded Equinor and Polenergia’s Bałtyk II and Bałtyk II projects contracts under the first phase of Poland’s offshore wind development scheme. The projects are among the first to secure offshore wind awards in Poland.

“The awards to the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III projects represent a breakthrough for Equinor in Poland and support the country’s ambitions to transform its energy mix,” says Pål Eitrheim, executive vice president of new energy solutions at Equinor. “Full-scale development of the two projects will constitute an offshore wind hub in the Baltic Sea. It will create industrial activity and jobs to support the Polish economy and supply low-cost renewable electricity to Polish homes and businesses. The award confirms our focused strategy of creating value from early access at scale in attractive markets.”

Poland has the ambition to develop 5.9 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and up to 11 GW by 2040. With a combined capacity of 1440 MW, Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III are among the largest offshore wind projects currently under development in Poland.

Pending all necessary agreements and permits, and subject to the final investment decision from Equinor and Polenergia, construction work could commence as early as 2024. Equinor will operate the projects through the development, construction and operations phases.

Photo: Pål Eitrheim