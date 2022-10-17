Equinor Names Molly Morris as New U.S. Offshore Wind President

Equinor has appointed Molly Morris as the new president of Equinor Wind US, effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Siri Espedal Kindem, who will take on another Equinor position.

Currently serving under Espedal Kindem as special advisor, Morris has held multiple leadership positions within Equinor since she joined Equinor in 2008, both in the U.S. and in Norway. Her experience includes overseeing one of the company’s commodities trading desks in Stamford, Conn. and, prior to returning to the U.S., as senior vice president of crude, liquids and products in Norway.

“One of my main priorities has been to build a strong leadership team and to find a local successor for my position to continue shaping and guiding the development of our US renewables business. Molly has established a strong track record of success in each position she has held at Equinor and is ideally placed to take on this role,” comments Kindem. “As special advisor for the past five months, she has had the opportunity to learn about the growing renewables business and become deeply involved in the development of Equinor’s offshore wind business in the U.S., ensuring a smooth leadership transition.”

“Equinor is leading a new industry in the United States that is creating thousands of jobs while generating homegrown, renewable energy for millions of Americans,” says Morris. “I’m excited to ensure that Equinor continues to successfully develop its current portfolio of offshore wind projects and build on this record of achievement as offshore wind development expands to new and exciting markets in the United States.”

”Under Siri’s leadership, Equinor has achieved several significant milestones, including the selection of Empire 2 and Beacon 1 to provide New York with offshore wind power in one of the largest ever renewable energy procurements in the U.S. I thank Siri for taking Equinor’s position as a leader in the U.S. offshore wind industry to the next level,” states Pål Eitrheim, EVP of renewables at Equinor. “Molly has a deep understanding of US energy markets which makes her well positioned to take on this role at this juncture in Equinor’s growth in the U.S. renewables sector.”

Equinor’s growing portfolio of offshore wind projects in the U.S. include Empire Wind 1, Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1.