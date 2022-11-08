Equinor, Hitachi Energy Start Collaboration with Offshore Wind Transmission Project

Equinor and Hitachi Energy are collaborating on electrification, renewable power generation and low-carbon initiatives worldwide. Initial areas of focus for the collaboration include developing standardized base designs to be applied for high-voltage direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) transmission systems to connect offshore wind farms and Equinor production facilities to mainland power grids.

It builds on the two companies’ long and successful collaboration over many decades. During that time, Hitachi Energy has provided Equinor with power grid solutions and pioneering technologies on several projects, such as Dogger Bank A, B and C offshore wind farms on completion, and Troll A, a HVDC power-from-shore connection.

“Hitachi Energy has been a reliable supplier to Equinor for many years,” says Geir Tungesvik, executive vice president for projects, drilling and procurement at Equinor. “This strategic collaboration agreement is a signal of joint ambitions to increase our competitiveness in the ongoing energy transition. Standardization of technical solutions will be a key to succeed, and we look forward to improving together with Hitachi Energy.”

“Equinor has a clear strategic direction to develop even closer collaboration with key suppliers vital to realizing our projects,” states Mette H. Ottøy, chief procurement officer at Equinor. “We are very pleased to enter into such a relationship with Hitachi Energy, which will shape how we work together for many years to come.”

“We are delighted to deepen our longstanding relationship with one of the world’s leading energy companies and to help Equinor achieve its ambition of becoming net zero by mid-century,” adds Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “Together we make a strong team that will support the society to reach the goal of the Paris Agreement and create a sustainable energy future for all.”

The scope of the agreement covers the complete spectrum of Hitachi Energy’s portfolio of power grid technologies and solutions.