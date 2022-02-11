Equinor Exercises Options to Extend Agreements for Onshore, Offshore Wind Installations

On behalf of its partners, Equinor is exercising options valued at around 11,5 billion NOK for framework agreements for maintenance and modification services for all onshore and offshore installations. The cooperation with Aibel AS, Apply AS, Aker Solutions AS and Wood Group Norway AS is extended by three years.

The agreements were signed in 2016 and apply to where Equinor is the operator or technical service provider.

“We are pleased about continuing the good cooperation we have had with our suppliers. By exercising the options, we can build on the suppliers’ knowhow of our installations and quickly test new cooperation models to achieve results,” says Mette H. Ottøy, Equinor’s chief procurement officer.

“We will encourage a reduction in CO2 emissions and costs through simplification, standardization, smart solutions and competitive local deliveries that will contribute to local ripple effects. The overall goal is that the enhanced cooperation will improve safety and produce results that will benefit both parties,” Ottøy adds.