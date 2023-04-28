Equinor, bp Launching Career-Building Initiative Tied to Offshore Wind

The Empire and Beacon Wind projects, which are being built as part of a 50-50 strategic partnership between Equinor and bp, have debuted the GENext initiative: a program for building career opportunities for workers on Long Island, in the Capital Region and in New York City.

The program will launch during the lead up to construction of the projects with local school districts, colleges and unions in the three regions of New York to build awareness and access to offshore wind education and training centers that help produce the future workforce for New York’s renewable energy industry.

“Just as New York made a substantial commitment to fostering the growth of offshore wind in the state, we are committed to involving New York’s workers and small businesses directly in the industry’s growth,” says Jennifer Edwards, incoming head of community affairs for Equinor Wind US. “The GENext program takes a multi-generational approach to the development of this workforce, helping ensure that family-sustaining careers are accessible to New Yorkers and reflects the state’s diversity.

“Offshore wind is about more than helping the state reach its ambitious renewable energy goals – it’s about new generations of New Yorkers taking a leadership role in the future of this exciting new industry,” she adds.

The GENext program’s approach to education and workforce development involves three stages:

Integrating offshore wind and STEM curriculum within local schools to increase awareness of career pathways within the industry, as well as introduce the technological concepts of wind energy in a fun and age-appropriate manner.

Developing technical talent by working with local higher educational institutions and training centers to facilitate post-secondary degrees and certifications in fields connected to the offshore wind industry such as electrical engineering. Equinor will also provide a specific set of wraparound services, such as scholarships, housing, transportation or childcare for underserved New York communities to help ensure robust participation and increased graduation rates, regardless of socio-economic or other factors.

Working with companies that are in the supply chain to build their capacity to ensure that their workforce is well-equipped to enter and complete training programs; help local businesses access entry-points into the supply chain; build out required training programs that will allow these businesses to qualify for work in the offshore wind sector; and provide additional wraparound services to help reduce the cost for these diverse small businesses and their workforces to enter into the offshore wind industry.

The GENext initiative will be rolled out on Long Island in the coming months because of its proximity to the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects and the innovative track record of Long Island’s school districts. Additional developments of local K-12 schools, colleges and training centers, including details on the program roll out in New York City and the Capital Region, will follow in the coming months.