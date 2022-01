Equinor, bp Finalize Agreements to Push Forward with New York Offshore Wind Projects

Equinor and bp have finalized purchase and sale agreements (PSA) with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) for Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1. The PSAs set the terms under which these projects will supply homegrown, renewable power to New York. The finalization of the PSAs concludes the contracts awarded in January 2021, when Equinor and bp were selected to provide New York State with offshore wind power.

Once completed, Equinor and bp’s portfolio of active offshore wind projects (Empire Wind 1, Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1) will produce enough electricity to power about 2 million New York homes. This includes investments in ports and infrastructure that will reinforce New York’s position as the regional offshore wind industry hub.

“This announcement sets Equinor and bp on the path to provide over 3.3 GW of offshore wind power for New York,” says Siri Espedal Kindem, president of Equinor Wind US. “It also offers a large-scale, tangible demonstration of the incredible economic activity and carbon reduction potential being driven by New York’s green energy transition. We are proud to help lead the growth of this exciting industry in New York.”

The offshore wind projects on the U.S. east coast are key building blocks to deliver on Equinor’s ambition to install 12-16 GW of renewables capacity by 2030. Equinor expects to deliver these projects within the return guidance communicated at the last Capital Markets Update in June 2021.

“Offshore wind is bringing unprecedented investment to New York State, and we are proud to further cement ourselves as the offshore wind hub of the nation,” states Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA. “Meeting our nation-leading offshore wind goal of 9,000 MW by 2035 will be an essential economic driver for the state, and these projects will help transform our energy system while providing thousands of family-sustaining jobs to bolster our growing green economy.”

The PSAs agreed to with New York State finalizes the terms under which Equinor and bp will provide generation capacity of 1,260 MW of renewable offshore wind power from Empire Wind 2, and another 1,230 MW of power from Beacon Wind 1, while making substantial investments in New York’s infrastructure. The projects include port upgrades to transform South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into a major staging and assembly facility for the industry, as well as an operations and maintenance base for the projects. Equinor recently announced the opening of a New York project office located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, opposite the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal. The partnership will also invest in the Port of Albany, making it America’s first offshore wind tower and transition piece manufacturing facility.

“These are world class assets, and we are moving quickly and safely to get them producing the energy people need in the way that they want it – all the while creating positive ripple effects for the surrounding communities and industry,” adds Felipe Arbelaez, bp’s senior vice president for zero carbon energy. “This milestone is a critical step forward and we will continue to work hard to deliver the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects, providing clean energy and stable returns for decades to come.”