Eolus Receives Research Permits for Two Offshore Wind Projects with 3.5 GW Capacity

The Finnish government has given consent regarding research permits to Eolus for the two offshore wind projects Wellamo and Tuulia in the Finnish Bothnian Sea. The Environmental Impact Assessment will begin in January 2023 and the seabed investigations will be carried out in 2023.

“This is an important step towards realizing our first offshore wind projects in Finland,” says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus. “Our goal is for both wind farms to start producing electricity during the 2030s. Offshore wind power plays a key role in achieving Finland’s climate goals, the renewable energy targets and meeting the need for electricity at affordable prices for consumers and industries.”

Both project areas are located in the Finnish economic zone; Tuulia is approximately 30 km off the coast, northwest of Pori, and Wellamo is approximately 90 km off the coast, southwest of Pori. Wellamo is being developed under the joint venture SeaSapphire, powered by Simply Blue Group and Eolus, which was established on November 30, 2022.

The total planned capacity of the two offshore wind farms is 3.5 GW, which would add 14-16 TWh of renewable electricity for the Finnish electricity grid annually. The number of turbines for the wind farms is approximately 100 each, but the final number will be determined at a later stage.