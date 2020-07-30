Envision Commissions Peninsula Wind Farm Project

Envision Group, a green tech company, has commissioned the Peninsula Wind Farm project in Yucatan, Mexico, with a total installed capacity of 90 MW.

This project is jointly owned and developed by Envision Energy, Mexican developer Vive Energia and Spanish conglomerate ACS. It will supply over 300 GWh of electricity per year to the local grid, in compliance with the two power purchase agreements (PPAs) awarded in Mexico’s first and second renewable energy auctions.

The Peninsula Wind Farm is powered by Envision’s 2.5 MW onshore wind turbines, which have a hub height of 120 meters and a rotor diameter of 110 meters. The 36 installed turbines are ideally suited to maximize the region’s wind resource with an enhanced cooling system and adapted to the region’s extreme conditions in terms of temperature, salinity and humidity.

Envision will also provide a 10-year service agreement offering smart monitoring and control, advanced predictive maintenance and on-site services through Envision’s Latin American Service team leveraging its physical presence in Yucatan from where the company also provides similar services to the 70 MW Dzilam Wind Farm, located 50 kilometers from Peninsula Wind Farm.

“Peninsula is Envision and Vive Energia’s second and biggest project in Mexico,” says Rafael Valdez Mingramm, managing director at Envision Energy Latin America.

“We are proud to continue delivering our best solutions in Mexico jointly with our strategic partners, by powering the communities with clean, affordable and secure energy,” he adds.

Photo: The Peninsula Wind Farm project in Yucatan, Mexico