Enterprize Energy Assesses Wind and Green Hydrogen Projects in Brazil

Low-carbon energy developer Enterprize Energy has signed an agreement with the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte to identify and develop opportunities for offshore wind, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects off the country’s northern coastline.

The company will undertake identification and development of potential multi-GW offshore wind projects, as well as assessments of potential environmental and socio-economic impacts and benefits, alongside the economic viability of co-developed desalination and green hydrogen production hubs for both local distribution and export to global markets.

Enterprize Energy will consult and engage local businesses, academic institutions, and local and federal authorities to plan for supply chain, infrastructure and human resource requirements across the development, construction and operational phases of the projects. The business will work collaboratively with multiple stakeholders to promote the decarbonization of industrial processes, while also engaging in the planning of the proposed new port facilities in Rio Grande do Norte to support such offshore energy developments.

A recent Energy Research Office report indicates that the full Brazilian coastline could support 700 GW of offshore wind capacity.

“In addition to offshore wind’s capacity to decarbonize energy supply, advances in wind-driven electrolysis should enable Rio Grande do Norte to become a center for green, zero-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production in South America,” says Ian Hatton, chairman of Enterprize Energy. “These ‘renewable gases’ will be instrumental for use in not only the domestic agrichemical, industrial and maritime sectors, but also for international export.”