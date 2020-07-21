ENIGE, EDP Create Ocean Winds Joint Venture

ENGIE and EDP Renováveis have created Ocean Winds (OW), a joint venture equally controlled by both companies in the floating and fixed offshore wind energy sector.

The new company will act as the exclusive investment vehicle to capture marine wind energy opportunities around the world and will become one of the top five offshore global operators by combining the industrial and development capacity of both parent companies.

“OW has been created with the intention of combining the experience and knowledge of two companies with a successful track record in the generation of renewable energy under one single firm,” says Spyros Martinis, CEO of OW.

“We share a vision for the key role of renewables in general – and offshore in particular – in the new energy model. The creation of a company combining the experience and resources of both will give us the chance to lead a sector in this increasingly real and necessary transition,” he adds.

OW will have over 200 employees at the time of its launch and expects to reach 300 towards the end of the year. This team will represent over 15 different nationalities – almost a third of them women – and 99% with fixed employment contracts.