Eneti Seajacks Vessels Chosen for Two Offshore Wind Projects

Seajacks UK Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eneti Inc. and a provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a new contract with a U.K.-based utility for one of its NG2500X-class vessels to support offshore wind farm substation commissioning in the U.K. sector of the North Sea for a period of 90-120 days in each of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

In aggregate, over the three years, this contract is expected to generate up to $20.5 million of revenue.

In addition, Seajacks UK Ltd. has a new contract with a U.K.-based energy company for one of its NG2500X-class vessels to support offshore facility maintenance in the U.K. sector of the North Sea. The contract, which has a duration of between 14 and 21 days, will generate approximately $800,000 to $1.2 million of revenue in the second quarter of 2022.