Eneti Enters Construction Agreement for Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Eneti Inc., a company that specializes in marine-based renewable energy, has entered into a binding agreement with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering for the construction of a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

The contract price is $330 million and the vessel is expected to be delivered in early Q3 2024. The company holds an option to construct an additional vessel at the same price, net of currency adjustments.

The vessel is an NG-16000X design by GustoMSC, a subsidiary of National Oilwell Varco, and includes a 2,600-ton leg encircling crane from Huisman Equipment B.V. Capable of installing up to 20 MW turbines at depths of up to 65 meters of water, it can be adapted to operate on liquefied natural gas (LNG) or ammonia.

“Since last August, we have been unequivocal about our intention to enter the wind turbine installation sector,” says Emanuele Lauro, chairman and CEO of Eneti Inc. “This contract with Daewoo is a milestone for the company as it reflects months of customer engagement and collaboration with partners. This vessel will have the advanced lifting capabilities and energy efficiency that offshore wind developers require – not just today but well into the next decade. We are intent on providing a state-of-the-art solution to our customers so that they can comply with the Jones Act as they bring renewable energy to the U.S. consumer.”

Separately, the company announced it is in advanced discussions with several U.S. shipbuilders for the construction of an additional WTIV. This vessel would be constructed, financed and operated by U.S. citizens in compliance with the Jones Act in order to address the heightened demand for transportation and installation capacity on the Continental Shelf of the U.S.

Photo: GustoMSC’s Wind Installation web page