Energir Appoints Chronopoulos Vice President and CFO

Énergir Inc., a diversified energy company, has appointed Mary Chronopoulos as vice president and CFO, effective April 6.

Mary Chronopoulos has more than 20 years of experience in managing the financial affairs of major companies. She notably worked as Groupe BMR’s CFO and as the vice president of finance at Aldo Group, Saputo’s Bakery division, and of Quebecor Media’s Les Éditions CEC.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mary Chronopoulos to the Énergir team,” says Éric Lachance, president and CEO of Énergir Inc.

“She will be a valuable asset to help us seize available opportunities to achieve our mission of offering increasingly sustainable energy solutions to our clients and to the communities we serve,” he adds.

In Québec, Énergir distributes gas and also produces, through its subsidiaries, electricity from wind power. In the U.S., through its subsidiaries, the company operates in nearly 15 states, where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources.