Energinet Awards North Sea Offshore Wind Site Study Contract to Fugro

Fugro has secured a contract with Energinet for geotechnical site investigations for the North Sea I offshore wind development.

The Danish government plans to expand offshore wind capacity by 4 GW by 2030, and the geo-data acquired by Fugro will be used to inform future bids in the area. This award follows Fugro’s success working on the North Sea Energy Islands project for Energinet throughout 2022.

Fugro’s geo-data will provide crucial insights on the seabed and sub-surface conditions, reducing uncertainty and helping installers make informed decisions on where best to position the wind turbines and export cables. With fieldwork set to start in 2024, Fugro will mobilize multiple geotechnical vessels equipped with state-of-the-art investigation tools such as the SEACALF Mk V Deepdrive system for seabed cone penetration tests and the WISON Mk V Ecodrive. The fieldwork is expected to continue well into 2025, with further processing, laboratory testing and reporting of results to follow.

“At Energinet, we are very pleased to see Fugro again as supplier of highly important site investigations,” says Martin Kilsgaard Østergaard, Energinets’ geotechnical project lead engineer. “In the recent years, Fugro has successfully supported multiple offshore wind farm projects in Denmark, and at Energinet we are confident that the cooperation will continue with the same level of professionalism and high technical quality.”

“Our integrated services and innovative technology allow us to unlock insights for the safe, efficient and sustainable development of offshore wind farms,” adds Erik-Jan Bijvank, Fugro’s group director for Europe and Africa. “We’re proud to continue working with Energinet and support the renewables industry in Denmark. This award is in line with the strong growth in Fugro’s offshore wind activities during the past quarters. Our unique positioning is emphasized by clients seeking to secure capacity, also beyond the coming 12 months.”