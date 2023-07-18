Enel Texas Wind Farm Supplies Electricity to Eaton Facility

Enel North America, based in Andover, Mass., has signed a retail electricity supply agreement with intelligent power management company Eaton, expanding the longstanding collaboration between the two companies.

Enel has agreed to supply Eaton’s Sherman, Texas, manufacturing facility with electricity and the associated renewable energy certificates (RECs) generated by Enel’s High Lonesome wind farm in West Texas to cover 100% of the facility’s electricity load.

The wind electricity and associated RECs are Green-e Energy certified. In other words, they have been independently verified to authenticate ownership and ensure product quality.

“For forward-looking companies with facilities in retail choice states, such as Texas, purchasing renewable energy bundled with certified RECs directly through a retail energy supply agreement is a great, simplified option for reducing emissions,” says Greg Rizzo, head of PPA and renewable energy solutions at Enel North America.

The retail electricity supply agreement builds upon a collaboration between Eaton and Enel dating back to 2016. Over the years Enel has developed microgrids and distributed energy resources, provided demand-response services, advisory services and more for Eaton. Additionally, Eaton has offered engineering support and supplied hardware and equipment installed across Enel’s renewable energy portfolio – including the High Lonesome wind farm – ensuring the generation and delivery of electricity into the Texas grid.

Says Rich Gorzé, global energy manager for Eaton: “This collaboration allows us to purchase clean energy from a regional wind project while helping provide energy resilience and air quality improvements in one of the communities in which we operate.”

Enel North America – a subsidiary of global retail energy provider, the Enel Group – first launched its U.S. retail energy offering in late 2022, enabling commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase competitively priced renewable energy directly from its extensive portfolio of generation assets. Enel plans to expand its retail energy offering into other deregulated states beyond Texas in the near future.