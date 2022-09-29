Enel North America Provides Half of Electricity Needs for Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has signed an eight-year virtual power purchasing agreement with Enel North America to deliver a 90 MW portion of the Seven Cowboy wind project in western Oklahoma. Thermo Fisher will purchase approximately 400,000 MWh of renewable electricity, equal to half of the company’s current U.S. electricity needs.

Thermo Fisher plans to eventually transition most locations globally to renewable energy. Today, more than 60 sites worldwide are fully powered by renewables, including seven facilities that generate 3.5 MW of solar power and 3 MW of wind energy. Another 15 MW of solar power projects are planned.

“By sourcing electricity from new wind and solar facilities we can help our customers meet their Scope 3 greenhouse gas reduction targets,” says Konrad Bauer, senior vice president of global business services at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This project will more than double our use of renewable energy and, combined with our $20 million investment in green infrastructure earlier this year, supports our commitment to a net-zero value chain by 2050.”

“From policymakers and business leaders alike, momentum continues to build in the transition to clean energy,” states Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel North America’s renewable energy business, Enel Green Power. “This agreement enables both Thermo Fisher and their customers to move closer to their sustainability goals – an important step forward that supports new clean energy on the grid while decarbonizing their value chain.”

The Seven Cowboy project is expected to be operational by the second half of 2023.