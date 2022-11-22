Enel Launches Clean Energy Retail Business in Deregulated States

Enel North America, an Enel Group subsidiary, has launched its retail energy business in select deregulated U.S. states, starting with Texas. The move enables commercial and industrial (C&I) organizations to purchase competitively priced renewable energy directly from Enel’s generation assets, allowing them to advance their net-zero and sustainability goals without having to make the long-term financial commitment of signing a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Enel is now ready to serve customers in Texas, where it has over 4 GW of renewable projects operational or under construction. The company plans to expand into other deregulated states including, but not limited to, Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania in 2023.

“Our customers are increasingly seeking alternative ways to purchase renewable energy without having to take a long-term financial position in today’s increasingly volatile and uncertain market,” says Greg Rizzo, head of PPA and renewable energy solutions at Enel North America. “While we continue to be a market leader in PPAs, that structure may not be the best fit for every customer. The launch of Enel’s retail offering enables us to meet the needs of all our customers and support them through their entire decarbonization journey.”