Enel Green Power Touts Record-Breaking Renewable Capacity

Enel Green Power (EGP), a global company that specializes in the development and operation of renewables, has set a new record in 2020 by building 3,106 MW of new, global renewable capacity – 77 MW more (+2.5%) compared to the renewable capacity built in 2019.

“Once again, Enel Green Power has successfully surpassed its own record, despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power. “We achieved this by putting at the core of our activities the safety of all our colleagues, as well as that of communities and people who are an essential part of our value chain. We are committed to sustainable growth in line with the Enel Group’s 2030 Vision – which envisages a total renewable capacity target of around 145 GW.”

The new renewable capacity built by EGP in 2020 includes around 46 facilities, mainly wind (2,284 MW) and solar (803 MW). Additionally, EGP refurbished and repowered about 1.2 GW of plants in operation (250 MW wind, 847 MW hydro and 73 MW geothermal) over the course of the year.

In terms of geographies, the new capacity is distributed as follows:

-508 MW in Europe, mainly in Spain

-879 MW in Latin America, mainly in Brazil

-1,386 MW in North America, mainly in the U.S.

-333 MW in Africa, Asia and Oceania

With 3,106 MW built in 2020, EGP says it now manages around 49 GW of total renewable capacity, confirming it as the largest private renewable player at the global level. Once fully up and running, this new capacity is set to generate around 11.3 TWh per year, putting the group well on track to achieve its 2030 science-based decarbonization target of 80% direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction versus 2017, in line with the 1.5°C pathway.

Photo: EGP’s landing page