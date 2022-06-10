Enel Green Power Moves into Construction Stage of Grizzly Bear Wind Project

Enel Green Power Canada Inc. has started the main construction phase of the 152 MW Grizzly Bear Creek wind project in the counties of Minburn and Vermilion River in Alberta, Canada.

This phase of major construction work, including turbine installment, comes after the Alberta Utilities Commission granted an updated permit for the project.

“Grizzly Bear Creek will add diversity to the robust energy sector that serves as the backbone of Alberta’s economy,” states Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel Green Power in the U.S. and Canada. “Enel Green Power has proudly powered the homes and businesses of tens of thousands of Albertans with clean renewable power, which helps make power more affordable and helps Canada meet its ambitious sustainability goals. After more than a decade of serving Albertans, we’re excited to keep building with our next major investment in the province.”

Grizzly Bear Creek will consist of 34 turbines that are expected to generate 528 GWh of energy each year, enough to avoid 343,000 tons of CO2 emissions and meet the electricity needs of over 73,000 Alberta households annually.

“Alberta is a destination of choice for businesses and we continue to attract investment,” comments Hon. Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. “The Grizzly Bear Creek Wind Project is further proof of Alberta’s economic momentum and growth in our energy sector. This project not only creates opportunities in the local economy, it will benefit the province as a whole.”

Grizzly Bear Creek operations are expected to begin by the end of 2022.

“This project is the latest example of how Alberta’s long-standing commitment to a fair, efficient and openly competitive market is driving the fastest-growing renewable energy sector in Canada,” says Hon. Dale Nally, Associate Minister for Natural Gas and Electricity. “This investment also demonstrates the economic value of renewable energy in our province – creating jobs and leading to more affordable options for Albertans, without the use of taxpayer subsidies.”