Enel Green Power Chooses Romanacci to Lead U.S., Canadian Operations

Enel Green Power has named Paolo Romanacci as the new head of Enel Green Power North America Inc., overseeing Enel’s renewable power generation business line in the U.S. and Canada.

He succeeds Georgios Papadimitriou, who has held the position since September 2018.

“Paolo Romanacci has proven himself as a talented, effective leader with a wide range of experience across Enel Green Power business units,” states Enrico Viale, head of Enel North America. “As our renewables business continues a period of unprecedented growth, I am confident that Paolo will lead the company forward to achieve our ambitious goals in the region. We thank Georgios for his tremendous service to our company and wish him success in his next endeavor.”

Romanacci most recently served as head of renewable project execution, overseeing Enel’s wind, solar and battery storage construction in North and Central America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. He joined Enel in 2006 and has served in various roles around the world in business development, operations and maintenance, and engineering and construction, including nearly three years as country manager for Enel Green Power in Mexico.

He holds a degree in aerospace, aeronautics and astronautical engineering from the University of Rome La Sapienza and worked at NASA and private aerospace firms prior to his tenure at Enel.

Romanacci will take the helm as the operator of wind and solar plants executes on a growth strategy of adding 6.5 GW of new capacity by end of 2024. Currently, Enel has over 2.5 GW of new wind and solar capacity under construction in the U.S. and Canada, along with over 600 MW of battery storage capacity.

The company currently has a mature development pipeline of around 12 GW and is a key part of Enel’s global goal to achieve around 155 GW of installed renewable capacity by the end of the decade. Enel continues to prioritize sustainability throughout the value chain in North America, supporting programs like dual-use solar and supporting the resiliency of local communities through its Creating Shared Value model.