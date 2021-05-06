Enel Green Power Breaks Ground on Texas, Illinois Wind Projects

Enel Green Power North America has started construction on five new renewable energy projects in the U.S., including Ranchland wind+storage, Alta Farms wind project and Rockhaven wind project.

In addition, Enel will add 57 MW battery storage systems to two operational projects in Texas, the High Lonesome wind farm and Roadrunner solar farm. The new wind, solar and hybrid projects, located in Texas, Illinois and Oklahoma, represent over 1.5 GW of new capacity and 319 MW of battery storage capacity.

“The U.S. transition to clean energy is unstoppable,” says Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power and head of Enel’s Global Power Generation business line. “With more than 2 GW now under construction in the U.S., more than ever before, we are creating value with communities, partners and our entire value chain, helping meet the ambitious clean energy targets of policymakers and businesses alike.”

The five new projects under construction will generate over 4.1 TWh of renewable electricity per year. Over their lifetime, they are expected to generate around $450 million in tax revenue for local communities and new income for project landowners. Construction of the projects will be responsible for over 1,500 construction jobs. With these projects, Enel Green Power North America currently has over 2.3 GW of renewable generation under construction and by mid-year will have 606 MW of battery storage capacity under construction.

The company says it has started construction of Ranchland wind+storage. The project will be a 263 MW wind farm paired with an 875 MW battery system. Located in Callahan and Eastland Counties, operations of the project are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022. Enel previously announced construction, which is currently underway, on three other renewables+storage hybrids in Texas including the Azure Sky wind+storage project.

Additionally, Enel is growing its portfolio in Illinois with the construction of the Alta Farms wind project in DeWitt County. The 200 MW plant is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2022. In Oklahoma, the company has broke ground on the 140 MW Rockhaven wind project in Garvin and Carter Counties, adjacent to the Origin wind farm which the company has operated since 2015. The project is expected to achieve commercial operation by the end of the year.

Photo: Enel Green Power North America’s Azure Sky wind+storage project