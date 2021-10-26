Enel Green Power Begins Construction on New Oklahoma Wind Farm

Enel Green Power North America has started construction of the 250 MW 25 Mile Creek wind project in Ellis County, Okla., the company’s 12th wind farm in the state. With this new construction, Enel Green Power’s Oklahoma wind portfolio now exceeds $3 billion in investment.

The company now has over 2.5 GW of new wind and solar capacity under construction across the U.S., including the 140 MW Rockhaven wind farm in Oklahoma.

“As we continue celebrating 10 years after Enel Green Power first broke ground in Oklahoma, we’re excited to reach a major milestone of investment in the Sooner State,” says Georgios Papadimitriou, head of Enel Green Power in the U.S. and Canada. “Oklahoma’s leaders know that a responsible, sustainable energy policy strengthens rural communities and attracts top-tier businesses – that’s why the state is one of America’s leaders for renewables.”

Enel Green Power started construction on its first Oklahoma wind farm, Rocky Ridge, in 2011. Since then, the company has built or started construction on 12 wind farms representing over 1.7 GW of operating capacity, establishing it as Oklahoma’s second-largest wind operator.

25 Mile Creek’s 60 turbines are expected to generate over 1.1 TWh of energy each year. The project is expected to generate over $34 million in new local tax revenue for schools and public services, along with over $56 million in payments to landowners, over its lifetime. Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2022.