Enefit Green Acquires Gulf of Riga Offshore Wind Farm on the Baltic Sea

Enefit Green and Eesti Energia have entered into an agreement in which Enefit Green will buy 100% of Liivi Offshore OÜ from Eesti Energia for nearly 6.2 million euros (or $6.7 million).

Enefit Green’s audit committee has reviewed this transaction and has confirmed its accordance with market conditions.

Liivi Offshore OÜ is an offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Riga (an area of the Baltic Sea) with a capacity of 1G W. Preliminary works are currently underway to carry out the studies necessary for the assessment of environmental impacts. A preliminary technical analysis of the wind farm is being conducted, and a special state plan for the construction of the network connection has begun.

Enefit Green is a diversified renewable energy producer serving the Baltic Sea area. The company has wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia, and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland.

