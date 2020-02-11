EnBW Expands Team Before Critical Offshore Year

With heightened momentum in the U.S. offshore wind sector and expanding opportunities to engage with numerous stakeholders in the year ahead, EnBW North America says it has added clean energy expert and strategist Damian Bednarz as the company’s external affairs director.

Prior to joining EnBW North America, Bednarz supported a full range of clean energy technology clients and initiatives at nationally-ranked public affairs and communications firm Kivvit. There, Bednarz advised offshore wind entities and led several national and international climate advocacy campaigns. Before Kivvit, Bednarz served in senior leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Energy.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Damian Bednarz to lead EnBW North America’s efforts to collaborate with and learn from the many communities, organizations and industries that share our ocean and coastal resources. Damian’s expertise will complement the diverse skill set of a top-notch staff we’ve put in place in Jersey City and Boston over the past year,” says Bill White, managing director of EnBW.

“Damian’s experience in both clean energy engagement and federal energy policy makes him uniquely positioned to advance our work to further develop the vast potential of America’s new offshore wind energy industry,” adds White.

Based out of the company’s Jersey City office, Bednarz is responsible for overseeing all government, media, stakeholder and community outreach efforts.

“I’m excited to join this incredibly talented team and start sharing EnBW North America’s distinctive story,” says Bednarz. “Carefully developing offshore wind in the U.S. is a critical mission and it will take many citizens and groups to successfully expand local and regional economic opportunities while also meeting our shared climate and clean energy goals.”

EnBW North America is the U.S. subsidiary of EnBW AG, a German utility and European offshore wind developer with a portfolio of over 1,000 MW of offshore wind projects in operation in Europe and more than 3,000 MW under development globally.

EnBW North America has established offices in Boston and Jersey City to pursue offshore wind opportunities in the Northeast.

Photo: Damian Bednarz.