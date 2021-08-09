Emerson Grid Solutions Optimize Alaska Wind Farm Operations

Emerson has completed a digital transformation project in Alaska to increase the reliability of clean energy generation at Golden Valley Electric Association’s (GVEA) 25 MW Eva Creek wind farm.

Emerson’s solutions provide equipment diagnostics and analytics for forecasting and dispatch. The end-to-end solution incorporates Emerson’s Ovation automation platform and OSI monarch software to help utilities achieve a more resilient, responsible and smarter power grid. Emerson’s sustainable grid solutions have increased the reliability of GVEA’s wind turbines, contributing to a 65% reduction in operations and maintenance costs.

“Emerson is a key collaborator in our goal to increase access to clean energy for our customers in northern Alaska,” says Frank Perkins, GVEA’s vice president of power supply. “Our investment in a common automation platform helps us efficiently incorporate more renewable energy and minimize our carbon footprint.”

“Increased visibility into Eva Creek operations enables GVEA to further safeguard the reliable operation of this critical source of renewable energy for northern Alaska,” states Bob Yeager, president of Emerson’s power and water solutions business. “With Emerson’s comprehensive portfolio of sustainable grid solutions, GVEA is well positioned to optimize operations across its entire power system, from generation to meter.”