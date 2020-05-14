EDR Selected as Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Consultant

EDR has been selected as the lead environmental permitting consultant for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. The proposed offshore wind project will contribute to meeting regional renewable energy goals – generating up to approximately 2,500 MW of energy to the New Jersey and New York electric power grids.

EDR will lead a team of environmental scientists to prepare the construction and operations plan (COP) for submission to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and all required federal and state permit applications. EDR will be supported by strategic partner Epsilon Associates, as well as specialty consulting firms including Baird, Capitol Airspace Group, Jasco Applied Sciences, Normandeau Associates, R.C. Goodwin & Associates, RPS, Public Archaeology Laboratory Inc. and SNC-Lavalin.

EDR is working on the only two COPs for the current generation of offshore wind projects that have been determined complete and resulted in the issuance of a notice of intent (NOI) from BOEM.

“We are truly looking forward to working with Atlantic Shores,” says Chris Rein, director of offshore wind services at EDR.

“EDR is thrilled to have been selected for this critical project, which will help both New York and New Jersey meet their ambitious renewable energy goals and provide long-term air quality improvements for their residents,” he adds.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC is a 50/50 joint venture between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF Renewables North America. The company was formed to develop a 183,353-acre lease area on the U.S. outer continental shelf.

Site design and environmental studies conducted as part of the COP and permitting efforts will determine the placement and layout of the offshore wind project.

Photo: Map of Atlantic Shores’ project boundary