EDPR NA Begins Construction on 202 MW Indiana Wind Farm

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has started construction at the 202 MW Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm in White County, Ind. The project is slated to be operational in 2023 and will annually power the equivalent of more than 54,000 average Indiana homes.

The project has a power purchase agreement between EDP Renewables and Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. The companies have also partnered to bring three other renewable energy projects to White County, Ind., including the 102 MW Rosewater Wind Farm, which is now fully operational and owned by NIPSCO; the 302 MW Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm, which is now fully operational and owned by NIPSCO; and the 200 MW Indiana Crossroads Solar Park, which is currently under construction.

“Wind and White County go hand-in-hand, and EDP Renewables is proud to be a part of this clean energy movement, with Indiana Crossroads II representing our soon-to-be seventh operational wind farm in the area,” says Tom LoTurco, EDP Renewables North America’s executive vice president of the Eastern Region and Canada and government affairs.

“Our partnership with White County and Indiana residents is an example of how communities can flourish with renewable energy development,” continues LoTurco. “Indiana’s clean energy leadership has contributed to the development of more than a dozen renewable energy projects that are essential to EDP Renewables’ business operations, and we look forward to what lies ahead.”

During the peak of construction, Indiana Crossroads II will employ 250 people full-time and will hire eight permanent positions to operate and perform routine maintenance on the project throughout its operational life.

EDP Renewables has 1.4 GW of installed capacity in Indiana.