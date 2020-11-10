EDPR, ENGIE Partner to Form OW North America

EDP Renewables and ENGIE have combined their existing and planned offshore wind efforts to form a new company, Ocean Winds (OW). After launching OW in Europe, EDP Renewables and ENGIE are now unveiling the U.S. arm of this new company: OW North America.

“OW will be a major element in creating the new clean, sustainable and prosperous economy that Americans are demanding – OW North America can help to build that future,” says Spyros Martinis, CEO of OW. “OW North America is in the business of developing and delivering real offshore wind projects.”

Regulators around the world, including U.S. authorities, have approved the merger of EDPR and ENGIE’s offshore wind businesses allowing OW to begin with 5.5 GW of committed offshore assets starting with a total of 1.5 GW under construction and 4.0 GW under development, with the target of reaching 5 to 7 GW of projects in operation or under construction and 5 to 10 GW under advanced development by the middle of this decade.

OW North America is a 50% owner of Mayflower Wind, a company that was successful in a state-sponsored competitive auction which resulted in contracts to deliver 804 MW of offshore wind energy to Massachusetts’ utilities and their customers by the middle of this decade. Mayflower Wind’s federal lease area, awarded in December 2018, has the potential to reach over 1600 MW.

OW North America is a partner in the Redwood Coast floating offshore wind project, building on its experience developing floating projects in Europe, in particular Windfloat Atlantic – a fully operational floating offshore wind farm that is supplying clean affordable energy to the electricity customers of Portugal. OW will fill EDPR’s role in the Redwood Coast public-private consortium committed to developing an offshore wind project utilizing floating platform technology off the coast of Humboldt County in Northern California. The project’s customers will include consortium member Redwood Coast Energy Authority, a community choice aggregator established by local governments in Humboldt County.

OW is a 50:50 offshore wind joint-venture, owned and created by EDPR and ENGIE in 2019.