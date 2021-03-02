EDF Renewables Selects Reygar’s BareFLEET Remote Monitoring Platform

EDF Renewables has selected Reygar Ltd., a provider of remote monitoring and reporting platforms to the offshore wind industry, to establish a transparent, data-based approach to efficiency and safety across its operations.

Reygar’s BareFLEET system has now been fully commissioned on an EDF-chartered crew transfer vessel (CTV) working across EDF’s European offshore wind portfolio.

In response to the uptick in demand for support vessels to service Europe’s offshore wind industry, project owners and vessel operators are increasingly committing to working together to ensure that no trip is wasted due to technician sickness or cut short due to mechanical failure. By deploying BareFLEET to collate in-depth health and performance data from across the vessel’s critical equipment, Reygar will provide the CTV operator and EDF with the insight they need to guarantee high levels of safety and vessel availability.

“Comprehensive data monitoring and reporting has a fundamental role to play in limiting vessel down-time, guaranteeing the maintenance of safe, comfortable conditions for both crew and technicians,” says Chris Huxley-Reynard, managing director at Reygar Ltd. “By commissioning Reygar, EDF has invested in guaranteeing that the technicians who work on their projects are fit to work on arrival while the CTV operator can deploy this data to ensure vessel availability is maximized, allowing them to take on as many projects as possible.”

BareFLEET automatically monitors the health and performance of all critical equipment across each vessel, inclusive of engine health, fuel consumption, motion and impact onto the turbine. The system then transmits this data to the shore team and relevant stakeholders via the cloud. The crew can also supplement BareFLEET’s digital reporting platform by manually inputting their observations in context, providing full visibility of the activity onboard the vessel and the factors that influence it.

