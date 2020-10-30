EDF Renewables, Pedernales Sign PPA for King Creek Wind Project

EDF Renewables North America and Pedernales Electric Cooperative Inc. (PEC), one of the largest distribution electric cooperatives in the U.S., have signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 100 MW share of the King Creek 1 Wind Project.

Located on ranch land in Throckmorton and Haskell Counties, Texas, the King Creek project expects to begin delivering clean electricity in Q4 2021. The project is in the west zone of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market and was selected by PEC under its 2020 RFP.

King Creek 1 will consist of 47 wind turbine generators. Construction is expected to start by the end of the year. The project will create approximately 300 construction-related jobs during its peak and will benefit the local community over its operating life through land lease, tax and other payments.

“EDF Renewables looks forward to supplying Pedernales with competitively-priced, clean energy through the King Creek 1 Wind Project,” says Ryan Pfaff, executive vice president of grid-scale Power at EDF Renewables. “Pedernales’ decision to include clean energy in its resource portfolio helped to make the project a reality, which will provide an economic boost to the local economy through new construction and operations jobs, and expanded tax base.”

With 35 years of experience and 16 GW of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar and solar+storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.

