EDF Renewables’ Merricourt Wind Achieves Commerical Operation

EDF Renewables North America, an independent power producer and service provider, says the 150 MW Merricourt Wind Project achieved commercial operation and has been turned over to Otter Tail Power Co., a subsidiary of Otter Tail Corp.

EDF Renewables developed and managed the construction process for Otter Tail Power under an asset purchase agreement and a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement.

“North Dakota’s abundant wind resource and supportive regulatory environment combine to create an opportunity to provide clean energy to utilities like Otter Tail Power Co.,” says Kate O’Hair, vice president of north region development at EDF Renewables. “After many years of development, we are thrilled to see this project fully operational. Our gratitude goes out to Otter Tail Power Co. for making this project a reality, and especially the local community and landowners who have supported Merricourt Wind through the years.”

Located approximately 10 miles southwest of Kulm, N.D., in McIntosh and Dickey Counties, the project created 260 construction jobs as well as injected millions of dollars in economic benefits to the local area. Merricourt Wind utilizes 75 Vestas wind turbines.