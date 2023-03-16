EDF Developing 570 MW of Wind Power in Quebec

Hydro-Québec has selected three EDF Renewables North America wind power projects totaling 570 MW via two calls for tenders released in December 2021.

The selected projects include the following:

Madawaska Wind Project: 270 MW in partnership with Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est and Hydro-Québec, located in the Lower St. Lawrence region in the Regional County Municipality of Témiscouata

Forêt Domaniale Wind Project: 180 MW in partnership with Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est, located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region in the Regional County Municipality of Montmagny

Haute-Chaudière Wind Project: 120 MW in partnership with the Regional County Municipality of Granit, located in the Eastern Townships region.

“The three projects won will have a positive impact by creating more than 600 jobs during the construction phase and by generating more than $3.2 million annually for the local community during the years of operation,” says Stephane Desdunes, vice president of development for Canada and the Northeastern U.S. at EDF Renewables. “Hydro-Québec’s participation in the Madawaska wind project partnership is a concrete demonstration of the importance the government places on the energy transition in Quebec.”

The projects are scheduled for commissioning in December 2026.

EDF Renewables has installed 1,228 MW of wind power in Quebec, with wind development representing 70% of its pipeline throughout the country.