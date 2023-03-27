Eastgate Engineering to Support Dogger Bank Wind Farm Project

GE Renewable Energy says it has selected Eastgate Engineering, based in Billingham, Teesside, England, to provide mechanical and electrical activities for the pre-assembly of the towers and nacelles for the Haliade-X turbines to be used at Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm.

The contract is expected to support approximately 90 local jobs, including electrical and mechanical technicians, supervision and project management who will execute the installation, testing and commissioning works associated with the pre-assembly of the three tower sections and nacelles.

The mechanical and electrical engineering work will be done at Able Seaton Port, the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm marshaling harbor. The work is expected to continue throughout all three phases of the pre-assembly of the wind farm, which is set to conclude in 2026.

GE started preparing the marshaling harbor at the end of 2022 and began receiving the initial components for the wind farm in January.

“We are pleased to announce that we have selected Eastgate Engineering to provide mechanical and electrical engineering support,” says Nathan Fahey, GE project director for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm. “They have the expertise and strong local presence we are looking for in the companies we are engaging to support this project.”

GE selected Mammoet UK, based in Thornaby Teesside, to supply onshore heavy lifting and transport for the staging and assembly of turbine components.

The project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vårgrønn (20%).