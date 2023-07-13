Eastern Shipbuilding Converts OSV to SOV for Hornbeck Offshore

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., a provider of technologically advanced, high-specification offshore service vessels to the energy industry, has contracted Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. to convert one of its newly acquired 280-foot offshore supply vessels (OSV) to a service operation vessel (SOV).

The HOSSOV 300E will accommodate up to 90 or more persons in flotel or offshore wind service mode, with safe, step-less walk-to-work transfer capabilities in up to 2.5m sea states. It also will be equipped with an Uptime 30m motion-compensated offshore gangway, a 10-ton 3D-compensated crane, helideck, enclosed warehouse and stepless boat landing.

The SOV’s existing diesel-electric power plant will be enhanced by a 1,500 kW-hour battery hybrid power system. Its accommodations will be constructed to ABS Comfort Class standards and will include a host of onboard amenities typical of a new-build SOV.

Capable of supporting both construction and O&M activities, the U.S. Flag, Jones Act-compliant SOV is expected to be available in Spring 2025.