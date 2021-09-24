DuPont, NextEra Energy Sign Virtual Power Purchase Agreement

DuPont has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC for new wind energy in Texas. The VPPA will deliver the equivalent of 135 MW of new wind power capacity or approximately 528,000 MWh of renewable electricity annually.

The agreement, subject to customary performance conditions, supports DuPont’s Acting on Climate goal of reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30%, including sourcing 60% of electricity from renewable energy, by 2030, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources is developing the project and will build, own and operate it. The new wind project – Appaloosa Run Wind – will be built in Upton County, Texas and is expected to be operational by the end of 2022. Schneider Electric, an advisor on corporate renewable energy procurement globally, supported DuPont in the selection of and negotiations for the project.

“Through this VPPA, together with our 2020 actions, we will soon be sourcing the equivalent of approximately 25 percent of our total electricity needs today from renewable sources,” says Miguel Gonzalez, chief procurement officer at DuPont. “Renewable energy is one part of an integrated climate and energy approach that will help us deliver our purpose of empowering the world with the essential innovations to thrive and move towards a more sustainable operation. We’re committed to managing our business to preserve the earth’s natural resources.”

“DuPont has long been recognized as a leader in sustainability, and it is a tremendous honor for Schneider Electric to advise them on their bold climate action goals,” comments Steve Wilhite, senior vice president of Schneider Electric. “The need to proactively manage a company’s energy portfolio has never been more critical. I applaud DuPont’s ambitions and we look forward to supporting the company’s long-term renewable energy procurement and decarbonization strategy.”