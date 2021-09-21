Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions Constructs First Wind Energy Project in Iowa

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, has begun construction on the 207 MW Ledyard Windpower project in Kossuth County, Iowa. This will be the company’s first renewable energy project in the state.

To support Verizon’s net-zero goals, it has entered into a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 180 MW of the wind energy generated by Ledyard Windpower.

“We’re excited to enter into the Iowa market – a state that has valuable wind resources and is ranked second in wind energy generation,” says Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. “Ledyard Windpower will not only add cleaner energy and economic value to Kossuth County, but it will also contribute to Duke Energy’s goal of reaching 47,000 MW of renewable energy by 2050.”

Once in operation, the project will increase Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions’ U.S. wind capacity to over 3,100 MW. The site will provide enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of more than 72,450 U.S. homes.

Along with indirect economic benefits that accompany wind project development, such as increased local spending in the service and construction industries, Ledyard Windpower, which is slated to be complete at the end of 2022, will create approximately 200 jobs during peak construction. Additionally, the 12,000-acre agriculture site, which will continue to be used by farmers, will have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant local tax revenues during assessment years of commercial operation to the county and local school districts, as well as meaningful payments to participating landowners.

Ledyard Windpower was co-developed by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions and Amshore Renewable Energy.

Full mobilization of construction for the project began in August 2021 by Wanzek Construction. Vestas will supply 46 Vestas V150 4.5 MW turbines for the project and Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will perform the site’s long-term maintenance and operations. As one of the nation’s top renewable energy providers, this year Duke Energy reached more than 10,000 MW of solar and wind energy, and the company has set a goal of reaching 16,000 MW of renewables by 2025 and 47,000 MW by 2050.

Image by vaxomatic is licensed under CC BY 2.0