DTE Energy Touts Uptake of Wind Power

Michigan-based utility DTE Energy says that before year-end, it will have added 535 MW of renewable energy to its portfolio, including three wind farms that began operating this spring.

DTE’s generation portfolio now includes 1,862 MW of wind and solar power.

“As the state’s leading investor in and producer of renewable energy, DTE is committed to transitioning Michigan to a clean energy future while maintaining our focus on safety, reliability and affordability,” says Jerry Norcia, the utility’s president and CEO. “Bringing more clean energy projects online benefits our customers, the environment and the state’s economy.”

All of DTE’s wind and solar projects are located in Michigan, and the company has several more new clean energy projects under development throughout the state.

DTE is in the midst of developing Meridian Wind, a 225 MW project in Saginaw and Midland counties. This 77-turbine project will be the largest wind farm in Michigan when it begins commercial operation in mid 2022.

Southfield-based contractor Barton Malow is building the project for DTE and has more than 200 Michigan workers at the job site.