DTE Energy Brings 225 MW Meridian Wind Development Online

DTE Energy says the 225 MW Meridian Wind project, located in Midland and Saginaw counties in Michigan, is now operational.

DTE managed all aspects of the wind farm’s development, from land acquisition and permitting through construction, and will assume responsibility for the project’s ongoing operations and maintenance. Meridian Wind, which comprises 77 wind turbines, is the company’s first self-developed renewable energy project since the development of Pinnebog Wind in 2016.

With the commissioning of Meridian Wind, DTE now has 20 wind power facilities in its renewable energy portfolio. These projects, along with the company’s 33 solar parks, generate enough energy to power more than 750,000 homes and represent an investment of more than $3 billion.

DTE plans to add approximately 1 GW of new renewable energy each year starting in 2025, and as part of its CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan filed last fall, the company proposed adding an additional 15 GW of clean energy by 2042.

DTE also provides customers with the opportunity to participate in its renewable energy projects through its MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. The program enables customers to attribute even more of their energy use to wind and solar energy beyond the 15% they already receive as part of their energy mix.