DOT Funds Four Offshore Wind Port Projects with $100 Million

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is releasing more than $703 million to fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and additional Congressional appropriations, will benefit coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports and inland river ports, helping improve supply chain reliability through increased port capacity and resilience, more efficient operations, reduced port emissions, and new workforce opportunities. Together, these investments will help get goods to shelves faster and lower costs for American families.

“So many of the goods we all count on, from appliances to furniture to clothes, move through our nation’s ports on their way to us,” says U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we’re awarding record levels of funding to improve our port infrastructure, strengthen our supply chains and help cut costs for American families.”

The Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve port and related freight infrastructure to meet the nation’s freight transportation needs and ensure our port infrastructure can meet anticipated growth in freight volumes. The program provides planning, capital funding and project management assistance to improve ports’ capacity and efficiency. The PIDP provides funding to ports in both urban and rural areas for planning and capital projects. It also includes a statutory set-aside for small ports to continue to improve and expand their capacity to move freight reliably and efficiently, and support local and regional economies.

More than 60% of the awards will be benefitting ports in historically disadvantaged communities and several of the projects will help reduce emissions at the ports through electrification. The awards include nearly $100 million for port projects that will advance offshore wind deployment.

“President Biden’s commitment to modernizing our infrastructure – from the beginning of his administration – has resulted in an unprecedented investment in all segments of our port infrastructure to enable us to move goods more quickly, strengthen supply chain resiliency and reduce the climate impacts of port operations themselves,” states Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips.

The Salem Wind Port Project in Salem, Mass. will receive $33,835,953 to redevelop a vacant industrial facility into a marshalling area for offshore wind (OSW) energy projects. The project includes construction of a 700-foot-long wharf and bulkhead that will be able to handle oversized and heavy cargoes and will be able to serve as a loadout and assembly location. The project also includes improvements to approximately 23 acres of adjacent uplands to create a laydown area adjacent to the loadout and assembly space.

The Bridgeport Port Authority Operations and Maintenance Wind Port Project in Connecticut is receiving $10,530,000 for the design and construction of an operations and maintenance (O&M) wind port. Project elements include the installation of approximately 1,300 linear feet of anchored bulkheads, dredging of approximately 30,000 cubic yards of material to deepen the harbor for larger support vessels, a floating service dock to assist offshore wind (OSW) support vessels, and the installation of two reinforced 20’ x 100’ crane pads that will also serve as relieving platforms for the new bulkheads.

The government is granting $11,051,586 to the Lake Erie Renewable Energy Resilience Project in Monroe, Mich. The project will fund four components. Component 1 is riverfront work that will include replacing the surface of the existing wharf, constructing a second riverfront wharf to be used exclusively for vessel transfer of wind energy cargos, and reinforcing shoreline stabilization. Component 2 is turning basin work that will include rehabilitating the concrete dock cap, bollard and fender installation as well as replacing roughly 390 feet of failed sheet pile. Component 3 is small boat “Maritime Readiness Slip” construction that will include demolishing and rehabilitating an existing small boat slip to be used by harbor assist vessels. Component 4 is a Shore Power infrastructure that will include removing existing overhead lines and providing shore power to the riverfront wharves.

The Arthur Kill Offshore Wind Terminal Project in Staten Island, N.Y. will get $48,008,231 to fund the dredging of approximately 740,000 cubic yards to create a 35-foot-deep ship basin to support further development of the adjacent 32-acre site as a purpose-built offshore wind (OSW) staging and assembly facility in Staten Island. The OSW staging and assembly facility will contain 32 acres of upland area, a 1365-foot-long wharf with adjacent laydown area that has enhanced load bearing capacity, and two program areas.

Find the full list of FY22 PIDP award recipients here.